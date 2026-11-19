LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A massive utility overcharge scandal exposed by 13 Investigates led to refunds for more than 100,000 NV Energy customers. Now, that investigation is helping fuel a new push to give Nevada ratepayers a stronger voice.

Affordability, protection and accountability are the priorities of a new advocacy group working to amplify the voices of Nevada consumers. Consumer Action Nevada was formed in the wake of my reporting exposing NV Energy's massive overcharge scandal. Now, the group wants to make sure energy affordability remains top of mind for Nevada's new leaders.

Consumer Action Nevada weighs in on why they formed and what they hope to do for Nevadans:

New Nevada consumer group pushes for stronger ratepayer protections

As the noise from campaign ads fades, Consumer Action Nevada wants state leaders to make good on their promises.

"Nevadans deserve better from our utilities. They are monopolies, and they need to be held accountable when things don't go right," said CAN state director Gariety Pruitt.

Things went very wrong in early 2025 when 13 Investigates first exposed NV Energy's decades-long overcharge scandal. Pruitt is among more than 100,000 customers who were charged too much because NV Energy misclassified their property.

"I was shocked! For one, I had been overcharged for more than five years, but I was only going to receive a partial refund for 12 months, so I felt robbed," Pruitt said.

KTNV Consumer Action Nevada was formed in the wake of 13 Investigates reporting exposing NV Energy's massive overcharge scandal.

After the investigation, the state ordered full reimbursement, which current customers got in the form of monthly bill credits. Pruitt's refund was about $1,200.

"I'm very grateful that I was able to receive a full refund, but it took you and other reports, consumers advocating for themselves, the Nevada legislature, and eventually the PUCN (Public Utilities Commission of Nevada) to force NV Energy into giving full refunds, and I just think that's unacceptable," Pruitt said.

The reporting also exposed luxury hotel stays, limo rides, liquor, fine dining and overseas flights that both NV Energy and Southwest Gas tried to pass on to ratepayers. The fallout of that and the overcharge scandal played out at rallies and before state utility regulators, with customers questioning whether they could trust their utilities.

"How can I trust that in the future, they can implement really complicated billing systems like the daily demand charge accurately and effectively? And how can I trust that if something goes wrong, that they will do the right thing and take accountability?" Pruitt said.

13 Investigates breaks down the Bureau of Consumer Protection's filing documenting NV Energy's spending on travel and luxury hotel stays:

BCP: NV Energy tried to pass on costs of luxury hotels, limos on to ratepayers

Those concerns followed candidates onto the campaign trail. The election is over, but the affordability crisis isn't. Consumer Action Nevada says ratepayers have long had too little say in decisions that directly affect their bills. The statewide, nonpartisan group now plans to hold newly elected leaders to their campaign promises.

"Behind every utility decision is a real ratepayer — a household or a small business — that is just trying to afford their monthly bills. Their experiences really deserve to be part of these conversations," Pruitt said.

The group launched just one day after NV Energy announced residential power bills could drop by more than $11 a month beginning in January, if state regulators approve its latest filing. NV Energy says the decrease reflects changes in fuel and purchased power costs.

So, how can your bill go down when fuel prices are going up? I asked NV Energy.

The company says this adjustment isn't based just on what fuel costs today, it looks at what NV Energy actually paid for energy over time. Those costs came in lower than what's currently built into rates, and customers are also getting credits back.

Consumer Action Nevada wants to hear about your experience with utility bills. Click here for their website, or connect with them on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and X.