LAS VEGAS — NV Energy said Tuesday it has filed a request with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission that would lower electric rates for Southern Nevada customers.

If approved, it would lower electric bills by more than $11 per month, or 7.95%, beginning Jan. 1, according to the company. NV Energy said the filing also accounted for changes to costs of fuel and purchased power.

"Keeping energy affordable while maintaining a safe and reliable electric system is one of our highest priorities," Brandon Barkhuff, president and CEO of NV Energy, said. "This filing would deliver meaningful savings for Southern Nevada families and businesses while building on Nevada's position as one of the most affordable states in the nation for electricity."

The company said the average residential electricity rate in Nevada is 13.2 cents per kilowatt-hour, about 24% below the national average and below the average for neighboring Mountain West states.

NV Energy also said Nevada customers have seen smaller increases in their monthly electric bills compared with residents in other states. Citing J.D. Power data, the company said average residential bills in Nevada rose about $2 per month between 2022 and 2026. In California, bills increased by about $32 per month over the same period, according to the company.

The company said Nevada was also among a small number of states where residential electricity rates decreased in 2026, while the national average went up.

"Because fuel and energy market prices can change throughout the year, NV Energy regularly reviews actual costs and compares them to the amount previously collected from customers," the company said. "Adjustments are made through a regulatory process designed to keep customer rates aligned with the actual cost of fuel and purchased power."

NV Energy said its latest adjustment reflects lower energy supply costs and is intended to ensure customers pay what the company actually spends on fuel and purchased power.