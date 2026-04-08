LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four women have now settled a federal lawsuit with Clark County over how their complaints were handled while working for former public administrator Robert Telles.

Telles, now in prison after being convicted of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, was the subject of reporting that exposed a toxic workplace — one these women say the county ignored.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners approved a $375,000 settlement, which will be split between Rita Reid, Jessica Coleman, and Aleisha Goodwin. That's on top of an earlier $10,000 settlement with Noraine Pagdanganan.

Darcy Spears shares the latest update on the case Channel 13 has been following since Jeff German's murder:

Employees reach settlements with Clark County over Robert Telles lawsuit

The total is far higher than what the county offered last year — an offer the women rejected as "disgraceful."

"It kind of seemed, to me, that they were more willing to spend money to fight us than to settle with us," Goodwin told me. "It was very insulting and very unacceptable. It was shocking, honestly...We had gone to an initial hearing with the federal court at one time, and it was the same kind of thing. We ended up walking out that day, before the time out, because it was obvious they weren't willing to be serious and take any kind of accountability."

MAY 2024: Employees sue Robert Telles, Clark County for intimidation, retaliation, hostile workplace

Four women sue Robert Telles over hostile work environment

In their lawsuit, filed in May 2024, the women say they repeatedly reported Telles' bullying to the county. However, nothing was done to address their claims or protect them from further harm.

"We really feel like they didn't just do enough. When the complaints were originally filed, they interviewed a few people, and that was the end of it," Goodwin said. "We kept thinking it takes time, so we waited, and we waited. Nothing seemed to come about for any kind of resolution to the problems. That's when we decided that we needed to go to Jeff."

OCTOBER 2022: County employees reported Telles' behavior and alleged inappropriate relationship

County employees complained about Rob Telles' behavior and alleged inappropriate relationship

Speaking for the group, Goodwin says they all hope that standing up and sharing their stories will lead to change.

"In hopes that it wasn't about the money. In hopes it was that other people won't have to go through what we went through, that they'll take complaints from employees seriously and protect their employees," Goodwin said.

We reached out to Clark County to see if they would like to comment on the settlement, and we have not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon. Reid is not planning to run for re-election and will back Michael Murphy in the upcoming election.

The federal case against Clark County is now settled, but the lawsuit against Telles — and his counterclaim stating there was a conspiracy to get him fired and slander his name — is still moving through the courts.

"It's the end of part of it. He's countersued us, so we're still in that fight, and it's uncomfortable, and he continues to use it to harass us, but it's good to have part of it over," Goodwin said. "We're just at the point where we're ready to be done with it and get it behind us and start healing."

Federal court records show the case is still in the discovery process. No hearings are scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

AUGUST 2024: How Robert Telles' former employees want to honor Jeff German

Reflecting back on how Telles' former employees want to honor Jeff German

Telles is currently serving a 28-year sentence, and Department of Corrections records show he is at Ely State Prison. He is appealing his criminal conviction to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Supreme Court records show the case is currently under review, and prosecutors have until April 16 to file an answering brief. When it comes to that case, no hearings have been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

You can read all of our coverage about Jeff German's legacy and the Robert Telles trial at ktnv.com/tellesontrial.