Crack in overpass bridge has Las Vegas driver asking 'Darcy, what's the deal?'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It makes perfect sense that a crack in an overpass bridge wouldn't look right to most of us.

Las Vegas local Alex Tamayo sent photos of a gap in the northbound section of I-15 that bridges the off-ramp to West Spring Mountain Road. He thought the overpass bridge was breaking apart, so he asked, "Darcy, what's the deal?"

Alex wrote, "This is the gap that l get to see every morning going to work. Throughout the weeks, I’ve noticed the hole getting bigger and bigger, and I’m really concerned that it might fall and hurt someone, including myself. This overpass is extremely busy."

Alex was concerned that the high volume of traffic was making the gap wider.

I shared Alex's concerns and photos with the Nevada Department of Transportation. The agency tells me that bridge is performing "Within the expected range and has no structural issues."

"What appears as a gap is an expansion joint, designed to accommodate the bridge's natural thermal expansion and contraction," NDOT said.

NDOT further tells me that Nevada consistently ranks among the best in the nation for bridge safety and condition, with all bridges inspected at least every two years, and older or more stressed structures checked more frequently.

They say the bridge that caught Alex's attention needs no repairs at this time, but they will keep monitoring it as part of their routine oversight.