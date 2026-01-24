LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County taxpayers are on the hook for what will likely top $13 million after District Court Judge Tierra Jones ruled the county illegally collected property taxes on public land in the ongoing Badlands saga.

The Friday ruling adds another costly chapter to the Badlands controversy that has already cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. The judge reminded Clark County that property taxes paid on public property are "illegal and absolutely void" because "all public property is immune from real property taxation."

WATCH | Clark County faces likely $13 million bill after losing Badlands tax case

Clark County faces likely $13 million bill after losing Badlands tax case

The case stems from the county's continued collection of property taxes from developer Yohan Lowie even after courts ruled the city had illegally taken his land. While the public used the former golf course for recreation and the homeless populated its drainage tunnels, Lowie was still being charged taxes on property he no longer controlled.

"Clark County entirely ignored the District Court orders and the Nevada Supreme Court Badlands decision which was right on point. And it ignored United States Supreme Court precedent that taxes are not due on public property," said Jim Leavitt, Lowie's attorney.

The county continued charging Lowie taxes and added fines and penalties when he stopped paying in 2024, forcing him to file suit.

KTNV

"It doesn't seem right, it doesn't seem reasonable, it's not logical, it's not legal," Leavitt said.

The $8.3 million judgment comes on top of the $286 million the city paid in its Badlands settlement. When attorney fees and costs are added, the total bill for county taxpayers will likely exceed $13 million.

KTNV

For seven years, the defunct golf course served as an unofficial public space during the day for joggers, dog walkers, skaters and bike riders. At night, the dark drainage tunnels became a hotbed for drug use and crime.

"In fact, the government had invited the public onto the property and publicly stated that the property was a park and open for recreation," Leavitt said.

The property is now fully fenced off with new signage promising homes coming soon to reinvent the space. Developer Lennar has named the new project "The Preserve."

KTNV

Clark County did not respond to a request for comment on the judge's ruling or how much the county spent on legal fees to fight the case.

Is there something in your community you'd like Darcy to look into? Contact her at 13Investigates@ktnv.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

