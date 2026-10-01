LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District failed to properly track millions of taxpayer dollars spent on recruitment travel, retention programs and district credit cards, according to a new legislative audit — confirming concerns first raised in a 13 Investigation nearly three years ago.

WATCH: CCSD spending under scrutiny as state audit finds district wasted public funds

CCSD spending under scrutiny as state audit finds district wasted public funds

The audit comes as CCSD recently declared a financial emergency and received state help to stave off a budget crisis.

Records show CCSD spent about $14.6 million on recruitment and retention programs from July 2021 through June 2024. Auditors found the district had no formal plans or procedures to ensure recruitment trips would produce results. The district also failed to collect or analyze data, complete reports, or obtain advance approval before attending events — all of which are required by state law.

A 13 Investigation in January 2024 found district staff took more than 50 taxpayer-funded recruiting trips between September 2022 and November 2023, costing more than $150,000.

In Miami, 17 employees spent $32,400 on a six-day recruiting trip that included the July 4 holiday and resulted in no hires. I asked then-Superintendent Jesus Jara about that trip in early 2024.

"Looking back on the Miami Beach recruiting trip where 17 employees went to Florida the week of July 4 for a district-created event where only two people showed up and neither filled out an application, was that a successful expense of tax dollars and employee time?" I asked.

"Well, obviously it wasn't, but I can tell you this: in the state of Florida, teachers are under attack... by the governor, by the legislature, so why not go out and recruit where we can try to find teachers to come?" Jara said.

Auditors also examined a Hawaii recruiting trip first exposed by 13 Investigates. Eight staff stayed at a beachfront hotel in Honolulu at a cost of more than $23,000. CCSD hired just two employees from that event.

"You approved those Hawaii trips?" I asked Jara.

"Absolutely, absolutely," Jara said.

"Were those successful?"

"Well, I don't know what the return was," Jara said.

In Houston, auditors questioned a $4,700 recruiting trip to a fraternal conclave event that far exceeded per diem limits and was found to be "primarily a networking event" with "no outcomes tracked to justify the benefits of the trip."

Former School Board Trustee Danielle Ford, who spoke to 13 Investigates for the original story, said the spending was unjustifiable.

"I think that's absolutely insane," Ford said. "I think that the public deserves to know every single cent that was spent, who it went to, why that decision was made and whether or not there was a return on investment for them. There are so many other things and ways that we could be recruiting people than sending District staff to recruitment trips."

Auditors warned the district's lack of safeguards increases the risk of waste and abuse.

Scholarship programs lacked accountability

The audit also found the district poured at least $7 million into teacher scholarship programs with little accountability. More than $6 million went to college scholarships tied to future employment with CCSD, but the district did not track whether graduates actually came to work for the schools.

Another $1 million funded teacher licensing scholarships, yet nearly 70% of participants left the district before fulfilling their three-year requirement, and CCSD did not seek repayment.

The audit also questioned more than $350,000 in relocation bonuses paid to employees who left before fulfilling their commitments.

Credit card spending flagged

Auditors scrutinized employee spending on district credit cards and found deficiencies in more than 30% of transactions. Some were ultimately reimbursed.

The audit highlighted "purchases of inappropriate items," including gift cards, food, alcohol, airline seat upgrades and hotel late checkout fees.

Among the specific findings:



A $1,089 mobile massage service as part of a teacher appreciation event

About $10,000 in theme park and show tickets that were missing reimbursement documentation

More than $2,500 in expenses repaid only after auditors intervened

Auditors also found CCSD failed to review declined transactions "to detect employees who had a habit of repeatedly trying to make inappropriate" purchases.

To underscore that, auditors wrote, "Four attempts were made for a $3,400 purchase from a florist shop despite purchases over $3,000 being unallowed and flower purchases being prohibited in any amount. In addition, two attempts were made for approximately $1,260 at a sports bar. The school indicated it was likely related to a field trip, but had not verified."

District response

CCSD declined an on-camera interview but noted in a statement that the recruitment trips occurred under previous leadership.

"CCSD accepted all LCB Audit recommendations and has already implemented new tracking and metrics of recruitment efforts, which are now largely focused on filling special education classrooms," the statement said.

CCSD also accepted all audit recommendations for better control and oversight of district credit cards.