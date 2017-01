Pizza 9 in Las Vegas will be hosting a fundraiser for the family of Detective Chad Parque on Monday.



Parque was killed in a car crash on Jan. 6 in North Las Vegas. He was a husband, father, brother and investigator.

Pizza 9 will be donating 100 percent of the profits made Monday.



The fundraiser will take place at the Pizza 9 located at 3620 E. Flamingo Road Unit No. 5.