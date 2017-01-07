UPDATE: A North Las Vegas Police Department detective has died after being involved in a terrible crash Friday.

North Las Vegas Police announced the death over Twitter around 3:30 a.m. saying, "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our detective. Thank you for your continued love and support."

At this time, the name of the officer has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL: A North Las Vegas Police Department detective was involved in a crash on Friday.

It was reported around 2 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling the wrong way when it hit the detective's vehicle.

The person going the wrong way is in stable condition while the occupant in a car behind the detective's vehicle was not injured.

Our detective is still fighting for his life at the hospital. We are asking for #prayers across the valley — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 6, 2017

Our brother continues to fight. We're thankful for the overwhelming support from ALL. We see it & feel it. Prayers still welcome. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 7, 2017

Aiden brought his kangaroo to give to our injured detective. We are touched by his gift of love. Thank you for your prayers & support. pic.twitter.com/4dWTStV1b2 — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 7, 2017

The officer was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Officers are standing vigil outside the hospital.

"I know this detective. I know he's a great person a family man as well as a great investigator," said Officer Aaron Patty. "So this is something that was important to him he can't work every day wanting to to make a difference."

The intersection was closed for more than six hours as police investigated.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.