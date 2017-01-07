UPDATE: NLVPD officer dies after crash near MLK, Carey

KTNV Staff
3:10 PM, Jan 6, 2017
4 mins ago

The officer was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Officers are standing vigil outside the hospital.

Police said a vehicle was traveling the wrong way when it hit the detective's vehicle.

Police said a vehicle was traveling the wrong way when it hit the detective's vehicle.

Police said a vehicle was traveling the wrong way when it hit the detective's vehicle. Mahsa Saeidi reports.

UPDATE: A North Las Vegas Police Department detective has died after being involved in a terrible crash Friday.

North Las Vegas Police announced the death over Twitter around 3:30 a.m. saying, "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our detective. Thank you for your continued love and support."

At this time, the name of the officer has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

ORIGINAL: A North Las Vegas Police Department detective was involved in a crash on Friday.

It was reported around 2 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling the wrong way when it hit the detective's vehicle.

The person going the wrong way is in stable condition while the occupant in a car behind the detective's vehicle was not injured.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Officers are standing vigil outside the hospital.

"I know this detective. I know he's a great person a family man as well as a great investigator," said Officer Aaron Patty. "So this is something that was important to him he can't work every day wanting to to make a difference."

The intersection was closed for more than six hours as police investigated.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.

