Woman tried to help after North Las Vegas detective involved in crash

The Las Vegas community continues to come together to support the North Las Vegas Police Department and its detective killed in the line of duty.

Just days after his death , total strangers are rallying around Chad Parque's family, including a witness to the crash Friday afternoon near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

That Good Samaritan says she tried to help Detective Parque just moments after the crash that claimed his life.

"Rubbing in the back of his head," she said, "just telling him it's going to be all right, help is on the way."

The witness said she's one of four people who immediately rushed to scene.

Hours later, Detective Parque succumbed to his injuries.

The 32-year-old was a husband, father and brother. A donation drive will be held Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings, near Craig Road and Commerce Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The proceeds will go to the fallen detective's family.

You can also give to the "Injured Police Officers Fund" at any Nevada State Bank or Wells Fargo.