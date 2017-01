The North Las Vegas Police Department, and North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, along with the Injured Police Officers Fund, will be holding a donation drive to benefit the family of fallen Detective Chad Parque.

It's happening on Wednesday, Jan. 11, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings located at 190 West Craig Road, near Commerce Street.

They will be accepting donations for the family of Detective Parque and appreciate any community support.

