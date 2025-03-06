Windy with Some Showers on Thursday

Showers moving through this evening and tapering off late tonight. Strong winds on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect Thu 4 AM - 7 PM. Gusts up to 50 mph. Scattered showers throughout the day and will diminish early Friday morning. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Quiet weather this weekend as high pressure builds in. Sunny and breezy at times on Saturday, less wind on Sunday and highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers early next week.

Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains is in effect until Friday 10 AM. More than 12" above 8000'.