Windy Today, Warmer Midweek

LAS VEGAS — The partial solar eclipse begins at 10:12 a.m. in Las Vegas, peaks at 11:20 a.m., and finishes at 12:30 p.m. The path of totality stretches from Texas through Arkansas, the Midwest, the east side of the Great Lakes, into northern New England.

Expect north gusts of 30-35 mph today in Las Vegas, with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s this morning, 60s at midday, and afternoon highs near 70°. A drop through the 60s this evening as north winds continue. Lows late tonight dip to the low 50s, so it will be another cool morning Tuesday. North gusts hit 30 mph tomorrow morning, then taper to 20 mph by afternoon as sunshine lifts Las Vegas to the mid 70s. We'll hit 80° for the first time this year on Wednesday (about 3.5 weeks behind schedule) as a ridge of high pressure covers the Desert Southwest. Mid 80s are here on Thursday and Friday. Breezes are limited to 20 mph Wednesday and 15 mph on Thursday, befor south gusts of 35 mph pick up Friday. Readings drop to the mid 70s Saturday and 70° Sunday as south winds peak at 30 mph and 20 mph, respectively. Saturday may see one or two stray showers as partly cloudy conditions cross Southern Nevada. Lows at night and early in the morning will be in the 50s and low 60s over the next week.