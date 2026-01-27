Warming up in Nevada while most of the US stays frigid

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 36°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Light, variable wind. High: 61°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 62°

A chilly night tonight in Southern Nevada with very little cloud cover and overnight lows dropping into the 30s in the Las Vegas Valley. Clear conditions stay with us tomorrow and we'll have lots of sunshine Tuesday bringing high temps up to the low 60s. That's seasonable for this time of year, but we are warming up incrementally later into this week to above-average levels! Low 70s early next week will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. This weather pattern is very dry and quiet for Southern Nevada.

