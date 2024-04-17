Warmer Temperatures on Wednesday

Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 60s. High pressure overhead giving us above normal temperatures and quiet weather this week. Sunny, warmer and a little breezy tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. More clouds on Thursday. Partly cloudy on Friday. Very warm this weekend with highs in the low 90s and the 90s will continue through early next week.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 22:14:46-04
