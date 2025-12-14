Warm December weather continues...

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Light, variable winds. Low: 49°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Calm winds. High: 69°

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 71°

Enjoying the warm weather? Get ready for more of the same! Temperatures remain 10-15 degrees above average over the next week in Southern Nevada as high pressure continues to reign supreme over the Southwest.

Saturday night through Sunday we'll see increasing high cloud cover due to a mild disturbance near the California/Baja border but there will be no incorporated precipitation with this minor system.

Right now, we are looking out towards the week of Christmas for our next shot at active weather in Southern Nevada with rain chances and cooler temps in the low 60s. Since the system is still a ways out, it is likely to evolve.