Warm and Windy Friday

Clear and mild tonight with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny and warm again on Friday but the winds will be gusty as an area of low pressure approaches. Saturday will be very windy with gusts up to 45 mph. Slight chance of showers through the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to 70s.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 22:06:28-04
