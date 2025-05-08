Warm and Sunny on Thursday

Clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s tonight. High pressure over our region will continue to give us dry and warm weather. Highs will reach into the upper 80s on Thursday and warming up to the 90s by Friday. More wind on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Windy on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest. The winds will stay around through early next, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs in the 90s Mother's Day weekend and 80s early next week.