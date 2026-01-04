Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unsettled weather continues in Las Vegas Sunday

Unsettled weather continues in Las Vegas Sunday
Posted

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Light, variable wind. Low: 48°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. S SW Winds 5-10mph gusts up to 20mph. High: 64°

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 62°

Overcast and gloomy conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend. Remaining showers will trek through Southern Nevada Sunday bringing the Spring Mountains some snow showers and the Las Vegas Valley some chances of light rain. This system is expected to ramp up in the afternoon and overnight hours. Wind speeds will also increase tomorrow afternoon throughout Clark County.

On Monday, rain chances diminish and we'll see more sunshine. However, temperatures are expected to cool off this week bringing us back down to highs in the 50s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fall Weather Special 2025

Local News

Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada