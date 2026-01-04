Unsettled weather continues in Las Vegas Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Light, variable wind. Low: 48°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. S SW Winds 5-10mph gusts up to 20mph. High: 64°

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 62°

Overcast and gloomy conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend. Remaining showers will trek through Southern Nevada Sunday bringing the Spring Mountains some snow showers and the Las Vegas Valley some chances of light rain. This system is expected to ramp up in the afternoon and overnight hours. Wind speeds will also increase tomorrow afternoon throughout Clark County.

On Monday, rain chances diminish and we'll see more sunshine. However, temperatures are expected to cool off this week bringing us back down to highs in the 50s by Tuesday.