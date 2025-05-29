Triple Digit Heat Starting on Thursday

Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s and 70s tonight. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to 100 as high pressure sits overhead. Extreme heat starting on Friday and that will continue Saturday. Highs will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. May get close or tying records both days. Warm temps over night with lows in the 70s to low 80s. Big drop in temps by Sunday. Highs back into the 90s, breezier with slight chance of showers as a low pressure system moves in. Still breezy early next week and then cooler by midweek.