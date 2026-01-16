The Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

TONIGHT:Clear Low:46° Winds:SW5-10

FRIDAY:Sunny High:70° Winds:NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:68° Winds:NE 5-10





Thursday’s Haiku

Forties overnight

Sunny and warm on Friday

Seventies again



Clear and cool tonight with temps in the 40s. Sunny and warm on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Average high is 59° . The dry, sunny and warm weather will continue in Southern Nevada this holiday weekend as high pressure remains overhead. Light winds in Las Vegas, but windy conditions in the Colorado River Valley with gusts around 30-40 mph through Saturday. Quiet weather through most of next week. MLK Day looks pleasant for the parade. We’re watching a slight chance of showers by Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s to lows 70s with lows in the 40s the next 7 days.