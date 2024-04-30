Sunny, Warm and Breezy on Tuesday

Mostly clear and pleasant tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. Dry, sunny and breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph through most of the work week. The weekend still looks sunny and dry but we’ll have more wind back in the region with a weather system moving in by Sunday. May see some showers early next week. Highs in the low to upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s for the next 7 days.