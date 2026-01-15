Sunny and Very Warm on Thursday

TONIGHT:Clear Low:46° Winds:S 5-10

THURSDAY:Sunny High:70° Winds:Light&Variable

FRIDAY: Sunny High:69° Winds:NE 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Low seventies tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine

Clear and cool tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunny and warm on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Average high is 58° . The dry, sunny and warm weather will continue in Southern Nevada this weekend and next week as high pressure remains overhead. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Light winds in Las Vegas, but windy conditions in the Colorado River Valley with gusts around 30-40 mph each day.