Sunny and Mild on Tuesday in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT:Clear Low:41° Winds:NW 5-10

TUESDAY:Sunny High:64° Winds:Light&Variable

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny High:62° Winds:Calm



Tuesday’s Haiku

Low forties tonight

Sunny and mild on Tuesday

Highs above normal

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 40s. The quiet and sunny weather in Southern Nevada as high pressure remains over the region early this week. Light winds in Las Vegas, but breezier conditions in the Colorado River Valley with gusts around 30 mph. More clouds midweek as an area of low pressure moves into the region. More sunshine returns by the weekend. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s the next 7 days.