Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s tonight. Sunny, warm and windy tomorrow and Thursday with gusts up to 25- 30 out of the southwest as system moves through. The winds will stay with us through Saturday as an area of low pressure moves moves through the northwest. Less wind on Sunday. Cooler temps this weekend with highs in the upper 70s.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.