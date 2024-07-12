Watch Now
Recording Breaking Heat Again Tomorrow

Las Vegas reached 118 breaking the previous record of 116 and 94 is the new record warm low. Extreme heat will continue tomorrow. High pressure will shift to the east and
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Las Vegas reached 118 breaking the previous record of 116 and 94 is the new record warm low. Extreme heat will continue tomorrow. High pressure will shift to the east and allow some monsoon moisture to move in the region. Slight chance of showers on Friday. Chance of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach 109-112 and those numbers are below records highs.

