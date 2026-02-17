Rain, Wind, and Mountain Snow in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers Low:46° Winds:SW 15-25 G30
TUESDAY: Chance of showers pm High:61° Winds:SW 15-25 G35
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:56° Winds:SW 15-25 G30
Monday’s Haiku
Windy with showers
Highs in the sixties Tuesday
Showers on Wednesday
Slight chance of showers through the overnight hours. Wind advisory in effect until late tonight (2 am Tuesday). Gusts to 45 to 50 mph. The strong winds will be with us through Thursday along with the active weather. Rain amounts around 0.25”-0.50” possible. Snow amounts 1-2’ above 7000’ and 6-12” 5000’-7000’. Highs in the low 60s on Tuesday and then 50s starting on Wednesday. Drier weather later this week.
Winter Storm Warning in effect until 10 PM Wednesday for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. 1-2' of snow above 7000'. 6-12" 5000-7000". Gusts up to 50 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 AM Tuesday for Lincoln County. 4" of snow, gusts up to 45 mph. Slick roads including US 93.