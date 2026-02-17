Rain, Wind, and Mountain Snow in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers Low:46° Winds:SW 15-25 G30

TUESDAY: Chance of showers pm High:61° Winds:SW 15-25 G35

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:56° Winds:SW 15-25 G30



Monday’s Haiku

Windy with showers

Highs in the sixties Tuesday

Showers on Wednesday

Slight chance of showers through the overnight hours. Wind advisory in effect until late tonight (2 am Tuesday). Gusts to 45 to 50 mph. The strong winds will be with us through Thursday along with the active weather. Rain amounts around 0.25”-0.50” possible. Snow amounts 1-2’ above 7000’ and 6-12” 5000’-7000’. Highs in the low 60s on Tuesday and then 50s starting on Wednesday. Drier weather later this week.

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 10 PM Wednesday for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. 1-2' of snow above 7000'. 6-12" 5000-7000". Gusts up to 50 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 AM Tuesday for Lincoln County. 4" of snow, gusts up to 45 mph. Slick roads including US 93.

