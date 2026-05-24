Pleasant Memorial Day weekend continues!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70°

SUNDAY: Warm and sunny. High: 96°

MEMORIAL DAY: Warm and sunny. High: 96°

Seasonably warm temperatures this three day weekend with highs in the mid-90s in the Las Vegas Valley. We're tracking plenty of sunshine with some mild afternoon breezes from the south between 10-15mph. Gusts up to 20mph. Clear skies with plenty of sunshine means to stay vigilant in the heat — wear sunscreen, drink lots of water, and seek out shade! Be careful with pets or children in the heat.

Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of a low-pressure system that will cool us back down to the 80s by Wednesday.