Lee Canyon kicks off summer concert series

Lee Canyon is kicked off daily summer operations this weekend launching a season packed with live music, mountain biking events and seasonal festivals.
Daily summer operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The resort sits at a base elevation of 8,660 feet above sea level, making it up to 30 degrees cooler than the Las Vegas Valley. Lee Canyon is dog-friendly; pets must be leashed and well-behaved.
Watch: Geneva Zoltek chats with locals at Lee Canyon
Music on the Mountain returns
Music on the Mountain, a six-part free outdoor concert series, returned Saturday. If heading up to one of several musical showcases this season, you're encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets or low-profile chairs. A beer garden will be available for guests 21 and older. Concert admission is free, but $20 parking fee per vehicle applies for all concert events. Guests with a same-day scenic chair ride or bike park ticket, or a bike park season pass, may present their digital pass or printed ticket upon arrival to receive complimentary parking.
Summer activities and programming
Lee Canyon's summer programming includes a mix of daily and weekly activities:
- Scenic chair rides on the Bristlecone Skyway are available weekends and holidays.
- Lifts served downhill mountain biking with rentals and guided experiences is available daily.
- Mountainside Yoga is held Fridays and Sundays at 10 a.m. in the aspen grove near Hillside Lodge.
Summer youth offerings include:
- The Downhill Trailblazers program for ages 10-14.
- Youth Adventure Days featuring guided outdoor activities and environmental education.
- The Power Kids Pass, which provides complimentary bike park access for children 12 and younger with advance registration.
For details, visit leecanyonlv.com.
Full summer and fall event calendar
June
- June 13 — 3rd Annual Bike Festival: A celebration of local mountain biking culture with demos and vendor activations. Riders of all levels are welcome.
- June 27 — Mountain Fest: Summer outdoor recreation and music festival featuring a lineup of local bands, food trucks and a host of family activities.
July
- July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration
- July 11, 25 — Music on the Mountain #2 and #3 (musical guests TBA)
- July 16, 30 — Viva La Gravity Race 1 and 2: A celebration of local mountain biking culture with demos and vendor activations. Riders of all levels are welcome.
August
- Aug. 8, 22 — Music on the Mountain #4 and #5 (musical guests TBA)
- Aug. 13 — Viva La Gravity Race 3
- Aug. 14 — Stars on the Summit: High-altitude stargazing atop the Bluebird chairlift at 9,300 feet, in partnership with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society.
September
- Sept. 5-6 — Mountain Top Honky Tonk: 2-day country music festival (musical guests TBA)
- Sept. 19 — Music on the Mountain #6 (musical guests TBA)
- Sept. 24 — Viva La Gravity Grand Finale
- Sept. 25 — Adaptive MTB Day: Event focused on adaptive riders and inclusive trail access.
- Sept. 26 — Beer & Loaming: Downhill race and festival with live music, food and a beer garden.
Watch: Geneva Zoltek's live weather from Music on the Mountain