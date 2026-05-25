Lee Canyon is kicked off daily summer operations this weekend launching a season packed with live music, mountain biking events and seasonal festivals.

Daily summer operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The resort sits at a base elevation of 8,660 feet above sea level, making it up to 30 degrees cooler than the Las Vegas Valley. Lee Canyon is dog-friendly; pets must be leashed and well-behaved.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek chats with locals at Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon kicks off summer concert series

Music on the Mountain returns

Music on the Mountain, a six-part free outdoor concert series, returned Saturday. If heading up to one of several musical showcases this season, you're encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets or low-profile chairs. A beer garden will be available for guests 21 and older. Concert admission is free, but $20 parking fee per vehicle applies for all concert events. Guests with a same-day scenic chair ride or bike park ticket, or a bike park season pass, may present their digital pass or printed ticket upon arrival to receive complimentary parking.

Summer activities and programming

Lee Canyon's summer programming includes a mix of daily and weekly activities:

Scenic chair rides on the Bristlecone Skyway are available weekends and holidays.

Lifts served downhill mountain biking with rentals and guided experiences is available daily.

Mountainside Yoga is held Fridays and Sundays at 10 a.m. in the aspen grove near Hillside Lodge.

Summer youth offerings include:

The Downhill Trailblazers program for ages 10-14.

Youth Adventure Days featuring guided outdoor activities and environmental education.

The Power Kids Pass, which provides complimentary bike park access for children 12 and younger with advance registration.

For details, visit leecanyonlv.com.

Full summer and fall event calendar

June

June 13 — 3rd Annual Bike Festival: A celebration of local mountain biking culture with demos and vendor activations. Riders of all levels are welcome.

June 27 — Mountain Fest: Summer outdoor recreation and music festival featuring a lineup of local bands, food trucks and a host of family activities.

July

July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration

July 11, 25 — Music on the Mountain #2 and #3 (musical guests TBA)

July 16, 30 — Viva La Gravity Race 1 and 2: A celebration of local mountain biking culture with demos and vendor activations. Riders of all levels are welcome.

August

Aug. 8, 22 — Music on the Mountain #4 and #5 (musical guests TBA)

Aug. 13 — Viva La Gravity Race 3

Aug. 14 — Stars on the Summit: High-altitude stargazing atop the Bluebird chairlift at 9,300 feet, in partnership with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society.

September

Sept. 5-6 — Mountain Top Honky Tonk: 2-day country music festival (musical guests TBA)

Sept. 19 — Music on the Mountain #6 (musical guests TBA)

Sept. 24 — Viva La Gravity Grand Finale

Sept. 25 — Adaptive MTB Day: Event focused on adaptive riders and inclusive trail access.

Sept. 26 — Beer & Loaming: Downhill race and festival with live music, food and a beer garden.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek's live weather from Music on the Mountain