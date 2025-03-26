Near 90° Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect wake-up temperatures in the 50s and low 60s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

This afternoon brings highs near 90°, not too far off the record of 93° from 2022. We'll trend mostly sunny as southwest winds at 10 mph occasionally gust to 20 mph.

Tonight sees partly cloudy conditions, 10-15 mph breezes, and lows in the low 60s.

Thursday is windy, with southwest gusts peaking at 35 mph in the afternoon potentially stirring up some dust. Expect more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Friday through the weekend sees a temperature reality check as highs dip back to the mid 70s, which is about average for late March. Gusts Friday may touch 30 mph, and 25 mph gusts linger this weekend. Nighttime lows will be cooler, in the 50s, once daytime highs return to the 70s.

Monday will also be in the mid 70s with a few 25 mph gusts. April begins on Tuesday, and we'll dip to the low 70s (a bit below-average) for the rest of the week.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (particles) and may approach "unhealthy for sensitive levels" due to possible blowing dust tomorrow.