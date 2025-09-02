Monsoon storm chances return to Las Vegas Tuesday!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 85°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% showers and isolated t-storms. S SW Wind 5 - 7mph. High:101°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and isolated t-storms. S SW wind 0-5 mph. High: 99°

_____________________________________________________________

The hot and dry weather that warmed us up over this Labor Day won't be sticking around.

A shift in the forecast starts tomorrow with the re-introduction of monsoonal flow into Southern Nevada. Overnight we could see some sprinkles, but the real storm potential begins Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas. Temps will drop into the low 100s starting tomorrow and we'll generally stick to the 90s Wednesday through next weekend. Rain chances continue through Saturday, and keep in mind any monsoonal storms could produce heavy rain, urban ponding or flooding, and strong outflow winds.