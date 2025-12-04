Milder and Sunny on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:39° Winds: W 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:61° Winds:NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:64° Winds:NE 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Thirties overnight

A pleasant day tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Dry weather the next 7 days. Sunny and milder starting on Friday as high pressure builds in. Highs in the low 60s on Friday and by Sunday we'll be in the mid 60s . We have even warmer temps next week with highs in low 70s by Thursday. Average high is 57. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.