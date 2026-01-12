Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild, dry week ahead for Las Vegas

Temperatures warm into the 60s (and possibly the 70s) this week as a high pressure pattern develops over the region.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 40°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 64°

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 67°

Temperatures got a boost Sunday in the Las Vegas valley with our high temps growing about 5 degrees (from the mid-50s to upper-50s) compared to Saturday. The warming trend doesn't stop there! We'll incrementally warm through the next few days, potentially shooting past 70 on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine with this pattern. It'll be mild and quiet locally while gusty winds over 20 miles per hour at times towards the Lower Colorado River Valley continue.

