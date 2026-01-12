Mild, dry week ahead for Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 40°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 64°

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 67°

Temperatures got a boost Sunday in the Las Vegas valley with our high temps growing about 5 degrees (from the mid-50s to upper-50s) compared to Saturday. The warming trend doesn't stop there! We'll incrementally warm through the next few days, potentially shooting past 70 on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine with this pattern. It'll be mild and quiet locally while gusty winds over 20 miles per hour at times towards the Lower Colorado River Valley continue.