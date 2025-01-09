Las Vegas experienced similar weather conditions that helped fuel LA-area wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wildfires are continuing to tear through Southern California on Thursday, burning thousands of acres and killing five.

It's being considered the most devastating winter fires in more than four decades for the area, considering fires aren't typical for this time of year.

Largest of the wildfires burning in Los Angeles are still uncontrolled

Multiple components have come together to make this the case, and the building blocks are not unlike those we would see here in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles has only seen 0.03" of rain since May 6, 2024, leading to extremely dry conditions. We are also seeing our second-longest dry streak, with no measurable rain since July 13, 2024.

Both Los Angeles and Las Vegas saw record highs this summer, with Las Vegas experiencing its warmest year on record and California seeing its hottest summer on record, according to NOAA.

Las Vegas breaks all-time record high temperature

Both cities are experiencing winds from the north and northeast due to being situated between high pressure and low pressure aloft.

However, the Southern California topography enhances the winds as the air flows down the mountains and warms, enhancing the fire danger.