Monsoon or Non-soon? How the 2024 season stacks up so far weather-wise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, the Monsoon is more of a "Non-soon" as less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall has been measured at Harry Reid Airport so far this season.

While seasonal North American Monsoon technically lasts through September 30th, precipitation totals have been below average this summer. This is quite the contrast from last summer, which was the 9th wettest summer on record.

Month Average 2024 totals 2023 totals June 0.04 0.00 0.20 July 0.38 0.08 Trace August 0.32 Trace 1.17 September 0.32 0.00 (so far) 1.51

If we continue to measure zilch at the airport through September, 2024 Monsoon will land among the top 10 driest. However, rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend in Las Vegas.

Records have been kept in Las Vegas since 1937 and the numbers are highly variable.

Here are the all-time seasonal records:

Driest

Trace / 2020

Trace / 1944

0.01" / 2010

0.04" / 1962

0.06" / 1948

0.07" / 1995

0.08" / 1973

0.16" / 1968

0.17" / 2006

Wettest:

4.16" / 1984

3.81" / 1939

3.63" / 2012

3.29" / 1955

3.04" / 1976

3.00" / 1957

2.99" / 1997

2.90" / 1979

2.88" / 2023

2.79" / 1999

Monsoon happens every year during the summer months when the land warms up and draws in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California. A seasonal shift in wind patterns and added lift from the mountains helps storms develop and push into the Southwest.

Really all it takes is just one storm near the airport to get back on track with average levels, but as it stands now 2024 gave us the hottest summer and it may just give us one of the driest monsoons.

Related: It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record