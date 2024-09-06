Watch Now
Hazy skies and heat for Las Vegas Friday! Rain chances this weekend...

Thick wildfire smoke is hovering throughout Nevada skies so things are going to look pretty hazy in Las Vegas Friday. A Wildfire Smoke Advisory is in effect through September 30th in Clark County. Sensitive individuals may want to limit outdoor exposure.

Temperatures are also above normal with a high of 106 today. Because that's about 6 degrees above average for this time of year, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. It expires tonight at 8PM.

Over the weekend, rain chances and isolated t-storms will roll through southern Nevada bringing us a bit of a cool-down and helping to clear out some wildfire smoke.

