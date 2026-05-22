LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at the Harmon at 370 apartment complex near the Las Vegas Strip say a major pipe break left hundreds without running water for at least two days and many tenants claim the outage is just the latest in a long list of ongoing problems at the property.

Several residents reached out to Channel 13 for help, sharing videos showing water shooting high into the air after the pipe rupture, along with sewage backing up into bathtubs and toilets inside apartments.

WATCH | Las Vegas apartment tenants demand answers after days without water

Las Vegas apartment tenants demand answers after days without water

Tenants say management advised residents in messages to use pool water to flush toilets while crews worked to repair the issue.

For many residents, that created major challenges.

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“I couldn’t make formula, clean, or bathe my daughter,” said resident Stacy Voss, a single mother with a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Voss also shared a video showing sewage backing up into her bathtub and toilet.

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For some, the outage became more than just an inconvenience. William Cooke, who says he suffers from heart failure, told Channel 13 he worries living conditions at the complex are affecting his health.

This is not the first time Channel 13 has investigated complaints at the property. Less than two years ago, residents at the complex contacted us over flooding and sewage concerns similar to the issues being raised now.

Local News Water woes at Harmon at 370: Tenants voice concerns over management response Alyssa Bethencourt

Channel 13 visited the leasing office this week seeking answers from property management about the outage and tenant complaints. However, after questions were asked, security was called and management declined to comment.

While residents say water service has now been restored, many tenants tell Channel 13 they are still demanding answers and long-term solutions.

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Channel 13 reached out to New Earth Residential, the company that owns the property, for comment but did not hear back.

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