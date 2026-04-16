Justin's Forecast: Windy Advisory Today and Tonight, Still Windy Tomorrow

MORNING: Breezy with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 60s, then 70s by 10 a.m. Southwest gusts of 20-25 mph.

AFTERNOON: Windy with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 80s. Southwest gusts of 30 mph.

EVENING: A cold front shifts the winds and clears the sky; expect northwest gusts of 25 mph and temperatures in the 70s to drop to the 60s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with north gusts of 25-30 mph and a clear sky.

The Wind Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs through 5 a.m. Friday, although the rest of Friday remains windy. The Wind Advisory continues until 11 a.m. for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley.

Las Vegas sees north gusts of 30 mph Friday through midday; wake-up temperatures in the low 50s will be limited to near 70° in the afternoon, despite sunshine, as gusts linger at 20-25 mph.

Friday night falls to near 50° with 40s away from The Strip and some 10-15 mph gusts.

Saturday sees northeast breezes at 10-20 mph, including in the morning, with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend ends mild, in the mid 80s Sunday, with partly cloudy conditions and south breezes at 10-20 mph.

Next week starts mild, in the mid 80s Monday, with a return of gusty southwest winds at 20-35 mph and mostly sunny conditions.

Southwest breezes linger at 15-25 mph Tuesday as highs dip slightly to near 80°.

Highs hover in the mid-to-upper 70s for the rest of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week and tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) remains the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone, dust, particles) but "good" tomorrow thanks to gusty winds shifting and blowing in from the north.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.