Justin's Forecast: Warm and Breezy This Afternoon, Windy Thursday and Friday

MORNING: Mostly sunny and cool with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and light breezes at 5-10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy with southwest breezes at 15-25 mph and highs in the low 80s.

EVENING: Lingering southwest breezes at 10-20 mph with temperatures dropping from the 70s to the 60s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s to near 60° with 10-15 mph breezes and partly cloudy conditions.

Thursday sees strong southwest gusts of 30-35 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. through 5 a.m. Friday. Highs reach the low 80s tomorrow. The sky starts mostly cloudy and finishes partly cloudy.

Friday features a cool down; wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s will only climb to the upper 60s as north breezes at 15-30 mph offset abundant sunshine.

Saturday sees a lingering northeast breeze at 15-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend ends mild, in the mid 80s Sunday with partly cloudy conditions and lighter 10-15 mph breezes.

Next week starts mild, in the mid 80s Monday with a return of southwest winds at 20-30 mph and mostly sunny conditions.

Breezes linger at 15-25 mph Tuesday as highs dip to the upper 70s.

Highs range from the mid-to-upper 70s through the middle of next week, with nighttime lows in the upper 50s, as generally quiet weather is expected.

Forecast pollen levels have dropped from "extreme" to "high" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.