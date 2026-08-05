Justin's Forecast: Strong Heat Remains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: A warm start in the upper 80s and low 90s around Las Vegas with sun and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 112° and southwest winds at 10-20 mph. The record today is 113° from 2024.

EVENING: Mainly clear with continued 5-15 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm with lows in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Isolated storms are possible over the mountains on Thursday afternoon, and we'll feel an uptick in humidity down in the valley.

The heat risk remains "major" to "extreme" through the weekend and the Extreme Heat Warning runs through Saturday. Highs range from 111° to 113° each afternoon through the weekend.

Overnight lows remain in the upper 80s to near 90° through next week.

The chance of a stray storm rises to 10%-20% Sunday through next week. Increased humidity brings partly cloudy conditions which should keep highs below 110° after the weekend.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.