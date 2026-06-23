Justin's Forecast: Sizzling Today, Humid with Stray Storm Tonight and Tomorrow

MORNING: Readings in the 80s at sunrise, 90s by 9 a.m., and 100s after 11 a.m. Light winds through midday with plenty of sunshine.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 109° with southwest winds building to 15-30 mph. The record today is 113° from 2017. Stray showers and t'showers are possible in southern Clark County.

EVENING: Southwest winds linger at 15-25 mph as humidity increases, bringing spotty showers and t'showers (20% chance in Las Vegas). Readings fall from the 100s at sunset to the 90s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 80s with scattered showers and t'showers. The chance is around 40% in Las Vegas.

Scattered showers and t'showers continue through Wednesday morning around Southern Nevada, with occasional downpours bringing briefly gusty winds and the threat of lightning. The chance is near 40% in Las Vegas through midday. Afternoon sunshine and southwest winds at 15-25 mph will send highs to 105° as humidity lingers.

No records will be tied or broken this week, but the heat continues: Thursday sees 106° and Friday 104° before a trend to 99° Saturday, 96° Sunday, and 98° Monday.

Afternoon wind gusts reach 30 mph Thursday, then 40 mph Friday and 45 mph Saturday, so blowing dust, crosswinds, and downed tree limbs will be a concern late this week into the start of the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 80s this week in Las Vegas, then drop to the mid 70s this weekend and early next week.

The air quality forecast today is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. At noon, a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!