Justin's Forecast: Morning and Afternoon Breezes, Strong Winds Saturday

MORNING: Breezy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine lifts readings into the 60s after 8 a.m. and the 70s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: West winds at 15-25 mph with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

EVENING: West winds at 10-20 mph as temperatures drop through the 70s into the 60s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s with lingering 10-15 mph northwest breezes and a clear sky.

Thursday is calm, with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Friday is partly cloudy and 83° (after starting in the upper 50s) with southwest afternoon breezes at 10-20 mph.

The weekend ahead starts windy: Saturday sees southwest gusts of 35 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 70s after an early morning in the 60s.

Sunday is mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s after a chilly morning in the 50s. We'll see lingering (but manageable) breezes at 15-25 mph.

Marginal gusts of 20-25 mph continue next week as highs range from the upper 70s Monday to the low 80s by late week.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week, and ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.