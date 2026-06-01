Justin's Forecast: June Brings a Return to 100° Heat

MORNING: Clear and quiet with light winds and wake-up temperatures in the 70s. Back to the 80s by 8 a.m. and the 90s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High of 100° with mostly sunny conditions and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph at sunset; readings drop from the 90s to the 80s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 70s with some 5-15 mph breezes.

Triple digits are back this week, with highs ranging between 100° and 104° between Monday and Saturday.

Late night and early morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 70s this week.

Maximum winds will be under 20 mph the first half of the week but Thursday and Friday bring 25 mph southwest gusts, with stronger 35 mph gusts Saturday and Sunday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow for ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.