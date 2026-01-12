Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin's Forecast: Cool Mornings and Mild Afternoons Ahead

MORNING: Clear and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and light winds.

EVENING: Readings fall from the 50s into the 40s by 9 p.m. along clear, calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 40s with light winds and a clear sky.

A mild and quiet week is ahead for Las Vegas as daytime highs hit the mid 60s to near 70° across the next seven days. The numbers are around 10° above-average each afternoon, but we're not expecting to break any record high temperatures.

Lows each night and early morning will be chilly, in the low-to-mid 40s in Las Vegas.

North winds in the valley look light, with gusts limited to 10-15 mph all week. Down the Colorado River valley, stronger north gusts between 30-40 mph are expected for Laughlin all week long.

A trend toward a partly cloudy sky develops late next week, alongside a trend toward highs in the low 60s that will last through the tail end of January.

