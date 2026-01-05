Justin's Forecast: Chilly Breezes Today, Isolated Shower Tonight and Tomorrow

MORNING: South breezes at 10-20 mph make temperatures near 50° feel extra chilly.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with a high near 60° and 5-15 mph breezes.

EVENING: Increasing clouds with readings in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-and-mid 40s with a 10% chance of a shower.

While today is dry, we'll cautiously watch small shower chances Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but there's only a 10% chance in any one spot so you'll probably miss out. The chance climbs to 20% Thursday, but again, most spots will likely stay dry.

Highs will be limited to the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. A round of northwest breezes at 10-20 mph on Thursday will drop highs to the mid 50s, and it will remain that chilly Friday and Saturday even as sun returns and winds turn calm.

Nighttime lows in the low-and-mid 40s this week will turn even colder starting Thursday night, dropping to the mid-and-upper 30s across Las Vegas.

The weekend looks calm and sunny but chilly, with highs remaining in the upper 50s Sunday before a return to the low 60s next week.