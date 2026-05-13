Justin's Forecast: Back to the 90s, Breezes Remain

MORNING: Partly-to-mostly cloudy early, with wake-up temperatures in the 70s and a few 5-15 mph breezes.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s and southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with lingering breezes of 10-20 mph and readings in the 80s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s with 10-20 mph breezes.

Thursday sees lighter winds, more sunshine, and highs again in the mid 90s. Early morning lows remain in the low 70s through the end of the week.

Upper 90s Friday as southwest breezes reach 15-25 mph in the afternoon under a sunny sky.

Mid 90s are expected Saturday as strong southwest winds blow at 25-40 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday is in the low 90s with lighter winds at 10-15 mph in the daytime and 10-20 mph after dark.

Nighttime lows dip to the 60s Saturday night through next week.

Monday sees morning north winds at 15-25 mph, and afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 80s. Back to the low 90s Tuesday with mid-to-upper 90s the rest of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and "medium" tomorrow and beyond, with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.