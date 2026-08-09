Hot, dry & muggy weekend continues

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 89°

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover. Light & variable becoming S SW 5-10mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 20mph. High: 112°

Monday: Sunny & hot. S SW winds 5-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 110°

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday evening at 8PM as temperatures remain 8-10 degrees warmer than average. Elevated dew points indicate monsoonal moisture is around, although rain chances remain minimal in Clark County. Because of the humidity, it feels a little sticky and heavy outside! If you're tired of the extreme heat, we're tracking some changes in the forecast ahead.

We'll see things shift starting tomorrow around 5pm when the southwesterly winds pick up and gusty breezes hang out with us through Monday. We'll track a hot day back to school for the kiddos that day with an above average high of 110°.

Temperatures start to drop back to normal levels for this time of year around 104/105° by Tuesday. Rain & storm chances increase to 30% and 40% by Wednesday and Thursday as the monsoonal setup for the season swings through Southern Nevada again. We even have a shot at reaching back to the 90s by the tail-end of the work week!