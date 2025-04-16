High Clouds, Turning Breezy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After starting in the 60s with more high clouds than sun, Wednesday afternoon reaches the mid 80s and turns breezy, with south winds at 15-25 mph.

Tonight looks partly cloudy and breezy (southwest winds 10-20 mph) with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday is cooler, windy, and spotty showers and thundershowers are possible. We'll wake up to the upper 50s and 60s with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thundershowers reaches Las Vegas in the late morning and lasts into the early evening. Southwest gusts reach 25-30 mph in the afternoon, when highs peak in the mid 70s.

We can't rule out an additional shower Thursday night, but coverage will be isolated. A cold front will shift the 10-20 mph winds from southwest to northwest as lows dip to the low 50s.

Friday is quite cool for April; we'll wake up to the low 50s with northwest winds at 10-20 mph, and daytime highs only reach the mid 60s as northwest winds linger at 15-25 mph. There's a continued 30% chance of a few showers alongside a mix of clouds and partial sun.

Saturday looks sunny and pleasant, albeit cooler-than-average for April. A crisp early morning near 50° with north breezes at 5-15 mph gives way to afternoon highs in the mid 70s as breezes linger at 5-15 mph.

Easter Sunday starts chilly, in the low 50s at sunrise, but sunshine warms Las Vegas up to the low-and-mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest breezes at 10-15 mph are expected after a calm morning.

Next week brings highs in the mid 80s, which is a bit above-average for this time of year.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone has gathered in the warm atmosphere.