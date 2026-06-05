Guy's Forecast: Triple digit heat in Las Vegas into the weekend

TODAY: Recorded high temperature of 105° at Reid Airport with lots of sunshine

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the upper 70s and low 80s, mostly clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Triple digit high temps between 105-110° across Southern Nevada, another day in the "major heat risk" category with lots of sunshine

THIS WEEKEND: Temps gradually cool down a few degrees closer to normal but still stay hot, winds return with gusts between 30-35 mph

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Another hot, hot day across Southern Nevada with daytime highs in the triple digits and the heat risk in the "major" category on Thursday, with an official high temperature of 105° at Harry Reid International Airport.

Temperatures will cool off into the upper 70s and low 80s overnight which will give us some relief, but once we roll into Friday we see another hot day with lots of sunshine.

Although we didn't reach it today, we're going for 106° again tomorrow with light breezes — other towns and neighborhoods across our region will be at or near 110°.

We also had something earth-shattering in Las Vegas today... literally!

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles west of Las Vegas in the mountains just north of Red Rock Canyon and Calico Basin at 1:47 this afternoon. We haven't received reports of serious damage due to the quake, but we have heard from viewers all across the valley that they felt shaking at their homes.

WATCH| Minor earthquake strikes west of Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon

Minor earthquake west of Las Vegas shakes up the valley on Thursday

Friday will be another day in the "major" heat risk category, which means that everyone is susceptible to the heat without proper cooling and hydration: you need to make sure that you and your friends and family are drinking lots of water or electrolyte drinks (even when you're not thirsty), wearing lots of sunscreen and your favorite hat, and taking frequent breaks in the shade and air conditioning if you can.

The main reason the National Weather Service hasn't issued any Extreme Heat Warnings or Advisories despite our heat risk being "major" is because our overnight low temperatures are still cooling off into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and daytime highs are above normal but not reaching record levels and a cool off this weekend and next week.

We'll stay in the low triple digits on Saturday at 102° before returning to the upper 90s into next week, thanks to an area of low pressure that will bring with it gusty winds between 30-35 mph Saturday and Sunday, and between 25-30 mph to start next work week.

The gusty winds, combined with our hot and dry conditions, has resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday across Southern Nevada and Western Arizona, so be extra weather aware if you have any outdoor plans or BBQs this weekend.

Have a great evening!