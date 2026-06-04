4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes 15 miles west of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents were shaken up by a minor earthquake on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of people called the Channel 13 newsroom to report feeling shaking in much of the valley, including Spring Valley and as far as the Lakes area.

The University of Nevada-Reno's Seismological Laboratory recorded a 4.1-magnitude earthquake approximately 15 miles west of Las Vegas at 1:47 p.m.

We're working to get more information and assess whether the quake caused any damage. We'll update this reporting as we learn more.