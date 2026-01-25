Guy's Forecast: Staying calm, chilly in Las Vegas while winter storm ravages Midwest, East Coast

TONIGHT: CHILLY! Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold morning with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s, staying cool into the afternoon and evening with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Staying calm with a warming trend that brings temperatures back above normal, into the mid to upper 60s by the end of next week.

____________________________________________________________

While a crazy winter storm is dominating headlines nationwide, we're sitting pretty here in Las Vegas.

It was a gusty Saturday morning and afternoon—some parts of town saw gusts upwards of 30 mph—but the winds died down into the evening. Our daytime high temperature was 62 degrees, but the cold front the winds blew in will keep that temperature chillier tonight and into tomorrow.

Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s, while Sunday will be our coolest day of the forecast period by far, with temps only in the mid to upper 50s through our neighborhoods.

Our normal high temperature for this time of year is 60, so we'll be below normal on Sunday. We're staying dry, though, with lots of sunshine in the forecast and calm winds.

It's quite the contrast to what friends and family are dealing with nationwide, as nearly half the country is dealing with a winter storm bringing heavy snowfall and bitter cold temperatures, in the negatives and single digits into Monday.

We're not seeing winter weather impacts here in Southern Nevada, however the cold front that gave us the gusty winds this morning will continue to be moving east and will add on to what's already being felt by people on the east coast.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas Forecast Office posted a video to social media showing Saturday morning's weather balloon launch, explaining how this launch will help meteorologists east of us have a better idea of how the winter storm will be impacting them.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum breaks down how National Weather Service in Las Vegas helps forecast impacts of nationwide winter storm

How NWS forecasters in Las Vegas use balloons to help forecast winter storm impacts

Weather balloons are crucial tools for meteorologists: they're launched twice a day—in the morning and at night—carrying a scientific instrument called a "radiosonde" high up in the atmosphere, sending data readings back to the surface that help meteorologists craft the weather forecast!

Once the weather balloons get too high in the atmosphere, they pop, sending the radiosonde back down to Earth harmlessly, thanks to the parachute that's attached to it. In fact, each NWS radiosonde has instructions on how to return it to the Weather Service in case you come across one in the wild!

As we take a look ahead, our relatively unexciting weather continues in Southern Nevada. Temperatures will be near 60 on Monday, and return above normal in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. We'll be staying dry with calm winds, too , thanks to a building ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest through next weekend.

Enjoy your Sunday!